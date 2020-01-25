Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $518.26 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will announce sales of $518.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $515.51 million and the highest is $521.00 million. Belden reported sales of $655.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Belden.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.23). Belden had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a positive return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $620.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Longbow Research upgraded Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cross Research cut Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.85.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $50.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.95. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 3.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter worth $1,100,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 23.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 10.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Belden (BDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.