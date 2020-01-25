BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.08.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BellRing Brands stock. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 111,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA owned approximately 0.28% of BellRing Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $22.69 on Friday. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.81.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.