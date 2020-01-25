Benin Management CORP Sells 7,720 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Benin Management CORP reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 4.7% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,480,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,829,000 after purchasing an additional 593,811 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,678,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,520,000 after purchasing an additional 112,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% in the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 4,749,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,258,000 after purchasing an additional 196,363 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP opened at $142.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $199.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.56 and a 200 day moving average of $135.00. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.00 and a 12 month high of $144.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

