Benin Management CORP Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Benin Management CORP trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.5% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,693,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $280.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.65.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.