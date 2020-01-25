BERNcash (BERN) Trading 15.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One BERNcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. BERNcash has a market cap of $29,727.00 and $35.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BERNcash has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BERNcash Coin Profile

BERNcash (BERN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash. BERNcash’s official website is berncoin.org.

Buying and Selling BERNcash

BERNcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BERNcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BERNcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

