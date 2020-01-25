Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. Wolfe Research began coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Nomura lifted their target price on Best Buy from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Best Buy from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $89.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.05. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $57.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.83.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 589,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $46,717,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $90,930.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,105,051 shares of company stock worth $169,112,718 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

