Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Stake Cut by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. cut its position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,060 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 23,973 shares during the quarter. Best Buy accounts for about 1.6% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.10% of Best Buy worth $23,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Best Buy by 138.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 553 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 168.3% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Best Buy by 161.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 715 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBY. Nomura increased their target price on Best Buy from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.05.

Shares of BBY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.44. 1,209,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Best Buy Co Inc has a twelve month low of $57.78 and a twelve month high of $91.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.17.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,105 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $90,930.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 1,106,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $89,243,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock valued at $169,112,718. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

