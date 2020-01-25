BetterBetting (BETR) Market Capitalization Hits $70,588.00

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last week, BetterBetting has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar. One BetterBetting token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network and HitBTC. BetterBetting has a total market capitalization of $70,588.00 and $5.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $263.74 or 0.03150201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00203295 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029487 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00123786 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting launched on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,910,372 tokens. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BetterBetting Token Trading

BetterBetting can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

