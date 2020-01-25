Bezant Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Bezant token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Fatbtc, Hotbit and Bibox. Bezant has a total market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $25,679.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.50 or 0.03090063 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00203219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029316 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00124023 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant’s launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 688,224,500 tokens. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant.

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Bibox, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

