BHEX Token Achieves Market Cap of $11.40 Million (BHT)

BHEX Token (CURRENCY:BHT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. BHEX Token has a market cap of $11.40 million and approximately $562,702.00 worth of BHEX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BHEX Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0250 or 0.00000299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, BHEX and Huobi Global. During the last seven days, BHEX Token has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.04 or 0.03114701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00202677 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029488 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00123991 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BHEX Token

BHEX Token's total supply is 1,638,393,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 456,141,730 tokens. The official website for BHEX Token is www.bhex.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BHEX Token Token Trading

BHEX Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, BHEX and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHEX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHEX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BHEX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

