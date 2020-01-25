Binance Coin (BNB) Trading Down 5.9% This Week

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 25th. Binance Coin has a market cap of $2.63 billion and $208.32 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $16.90 or 0.00202777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, Gate.io, DDEX and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.89 or 0.03106339 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012005 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00029195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00123615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com.

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LBank, DDEX, FCoin, Exrates, Gate.io, AirSwap, Trade Satoshi, Bancor Network and IDEX.

