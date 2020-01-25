Binance USD Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.01 Million (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $23.68 million and $14.01 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00012021 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $463.01 or 0.05546929 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026569 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00128420 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00020264 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00033619 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD is a token. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD's total supply is 47,516,841 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,605,816 tokens. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd.

.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

Binance USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

