Bismuth Hits Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Bismuth has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $7,546.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $0.0779 or 0.00000934 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bismuth has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011872 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000568 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz. Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bismuth Coin Trading

Bismuth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

