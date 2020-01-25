BitBall (BTB) Price Down 25.7% This Week

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One BitBall token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a market cap of $150,570.00 and $179,764.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00052585 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00073567 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,339.13 or 1.00031760 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00033925 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001421 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,379,279 tokens. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

