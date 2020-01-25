Bitball Treasure 1-Day Volume Tops $5.00 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Bitball Treasure token can currently be bought for about $4.48 or 0.00053647 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00022984 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000649 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Token Profile

BTRS is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20.

Bitball Treasure Token Trading

Bitball Treasure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

