Bitblocks Trading Down 17.8% Over Last 7 Days (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Bitblocks coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. Over the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. Bitblocks has a market cap of $495,221.00 and approximately $8,655.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitblocks alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00052539 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00073668 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,357.90 or 1.00375468 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00033923 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Bitblocks Coin Profile

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 214,918,845 coins. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_.

Bitblocks Coin Trading

Bitblocks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.