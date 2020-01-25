BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.32 Million

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. BitCapitalVendor has a market capitalization of $6.32 million and $856,911.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, HADAX and Bibox. During the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.94 or 0.05532869 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026563 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00128060 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00019919 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00033545 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a token. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 917,599,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial.

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bit-Z and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

