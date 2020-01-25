Bitcloud (BTDX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $45,629.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded 36.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 32,198,615 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info.

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

