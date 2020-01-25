bitCNY Hits Market Cap of $6.22 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. bitCNY has a market cap of $6.22 million and approximately $78.54 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001730 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, BitShares Asset Exchange and CoinTiger. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $262.96 or 0.03138786 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00203023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029421 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00124123 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitCNY Token Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 42,967,500 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org.

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

