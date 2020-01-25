BitCoen Price Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, BitCoen has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One BitCoen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges including BitFlip and Sistemkoin. BitCoen has a market cap of $46,314.00 and $275.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $234.34 or 0.02809604 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001813 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000069 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,060.44 or 0.96522935 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000732 BTC.

BitCoen Profile

BEN is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen.

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

