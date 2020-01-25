Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.04 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion and $2.04 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for $313.87 or 0.03740963 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, COSS, Cryptopia and CoinFalcon.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,380.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00731093 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00016459 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,242,963 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbase Pro, Exrates, Instant Bitex, ABCC, Fatbtc, OKCoin International, CoinEx, Zaif, Coinrail, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Cryptohub, Bitbank, Bisq, Cryptomate, UEX, Liquid, Bit2C, Coinbe, BitMarket, Coinone, BX Thailand, Stocks.Exchange, ChaoEX, HitBTC, Bitso, Koineks, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, Gatecoin, Coinroom, BiteBTC, Graviex, BTC Markets, Coinfloor, Coinsuper, Coinnest, CPDAX, CoinBene, ACX, Negocie Coins, OTCBTC, CoinEgg, Kuna, Altcoin Trader, Bittylicious, MBAex, bitFlyer, QuadrigaCX, ZB.COM, Liqui, Braziliex, CoinTiger, SouthXchange, CoinFalcon, COSS, Koinex, TOPBTC, Buda, QBTC, BitBay, BitForex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Koinim, WazirX, Coinhub, Bitsane, Allcoin, Livecoin, Korbit, Trade By Trade, Mercatox, Iquant, Cryptopia, Bitfinex, Mercado Bitcoin, Bitinka, DSX, HBUS, Bithumb, B2BX, cfinex, BTC Trade UA, Poloniex, CoinExchange, Bitstamp, Kraken, CEX.IO, Bitbns, BigONE, Indodax, Bittrex, BtcTrade.im, C2CX, FCoin, Zebpay, Coindeal, Sistemkoin, Gate.io, Coinsquare, BTCC, Ovis, Binance, xBTCe, RightBTC, Upbit, Kucoin, OKEx, Bibox, DragonEX, Exmo, Bit-Z, Tidex, WEX, Crex24, Cobinhood, CryptoBridge, YoBit, Huobi, GOPAX, Vebitcoin, EXX, Independent Reserve and IDCM. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

