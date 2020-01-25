Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.73 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $100.18 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00006402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, Kucoin and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003878 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00028977 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000686 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00038079 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, CoinBene, Bithumb, Binance, Crex24, Gate.io, BtcTrade.im, BigONE, Indodax, Exrates, HitBTC, Huobi, Kucoin, OKEx and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.