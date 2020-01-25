Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading Down 19.1% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00006339 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Coinnest, OKEx and CoinBene. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $98.53 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003883 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00028936 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000694 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00037222 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, Indodax, Kucoin, Gate.io, Huobi, BtcTrade.im, Exrates, Coinnest, CoinBene, YoBit, Binance, Crex24, BigONE and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

