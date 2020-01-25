Bitcoin Gold Achieves Market Cap of $177.41 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $177.41 million and $37.21 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $10.13 or 0.00120677 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, Braziliex and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00596542 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00117933 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000923 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001284 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bithumb, Altcoin Trader, Bitlish, YoBit, TDAX, Coinnest, Bitinka, CEX.IO, Graviex, Huobi, Gate.io, Ovis, C2CX, Exrates, Sistemkoin, BitBay, Kucoin, BitFlip, Bitfinex, Koineks, Indodax, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, QuadrigaCX, Negocie Coins, Bitsane, Vebitcoin, Instant Bitex, Exmo, Zebpay, Braziliex, DSX, Bit-Z, Crex24, Bleutrade, Korbit, BitMarket, Coinone, OKEx, Upbit, SouthXchange and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

