Bitcoin Gold One Day Volume Reaches $39.10 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $9.93 or 0.00119180 BTC on major exchanges including Korbit, Bittrex, Bit-Z and Koineks. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $173.96 million and $39.10 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00581531 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00118674 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000396 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Altcoin Trader, Sistemkoin, Bithumb, OKEx, Kucoin, Crex24, TDAX, Exrates, Bit-Z, Graviex, BitFlip, Negocie Coins, SouthXchange, Bitlish, CEX.IO, Koineks, Bitsane, Binance, C2CX, Bittrex, Bleutrade, DSX, Vebitcoin, BitBay, Braziliex, Korbit, Exmo, Indodax, BitMarket, Trade Satoshi, QuadrigaCX, Coinone, Zebpay, Instant Bitex, HitBTC, Huobi, Gate.io, Bitfinex, Coinnest, Ovis, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

