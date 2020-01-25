Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $204.00

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $609,118.00 and $204.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for $0.0332 or 0.00000398 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and Bitfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00581338 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00119317 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00117887 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001443 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

