Bitcoin Plus 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $12,962.00 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $422,173.00 and approximately $12,962.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 24% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.13 or 0.00037554 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Trade By Trade.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006608 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003876 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00029111 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000685 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 134,923 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

