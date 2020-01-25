Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading Down 4% This Week

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001290 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, TOPBTC, Altcoin Trader and TradeOgre. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $516,839.00 and $2,062.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00597986 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00120442 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00117732 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000932 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,813,038 coins and its circulating supply is 4,783,492 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Nanex, Altcoin Trader, Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre, TOPBTC, Exrates and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

