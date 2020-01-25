Bitcoin Red (BTCRED) Achieves Market Cap of $28,043.00

Bitcoin Red (CURRENCY:BTCRED) traded down 28.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last week, Bitcoin Red has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Red token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. Bitcoin Red has a total market capitalization of $28,043.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Bitcoin Red was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.49 or 0.03101436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00202929 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029313 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00123842 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitcoin Red Token Profile

Bitcoin Red’s launch date was October 20th, 2017. Bitcoin Red’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Red is /r/BTCRED. Bitcoin Red’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRed1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Red

Bitcoin Red can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Red directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Red should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Red using one of the exchanges listed above.

