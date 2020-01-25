Bitcoin SV (BSV) Achieves Market Cap of $4.81 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $4.81 billion and approximately $1.80 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for $263.70 or 0.03138122 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, Bithumb and OTCBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00202768 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029517 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00124292 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,222,577 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, BigONE, OKEx, MBAex, Bitbns, CoinBene, CoinEx, IDAX, SouthXchange, Hotbit, Huobi, OTCBTC, Binance, Bitfinex, Poloniex, BX Thailand, DragonEX, Upbit, Gate.io, YoBit, Coinbit, Indodax, Bitkub, Korbit, HitBTC, Bittrex, Kraken, FCoin, Bitrue, Bibox, CoinZest, Cobinhood, Coinsuper, Coinsquare, Altcoin Trader, Bit-Z, Kucoin, ZB.COM, Bithumb, Trade Satoshi and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

