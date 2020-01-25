Bitcoin Zero Trading Down 17.6% This Week (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $33,322.00 and approximately $1,680.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.38 or 0.03095465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00202655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00123944 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 24,582,881 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

