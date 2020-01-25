BitcoiNote 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. In the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. BitcoiNote has a market capitalization of $22,497.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitcoiNote Coin Profile

BitcoiNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,172,170 coins. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

