Bitether (BTR) Price Tops $0.0015

Bitether (CURRENCY:BTR) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Bitether token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. In the last seven days, Bitether has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Bitether has a market cap of $85,764.00 and $7,129.00 worth of Bitether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00037972 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00329286 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011906 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002195 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012355 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008570 BTC.

About Bitether

BTR is a token. Bitether’s total supply is 550,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,735,293 tokens. The official website for Bitether is bitether.org. Bitether’s official Twitter account is @socialbitether and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitether Token Trading

Bitether can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitether using one of the exchanges listed above.

