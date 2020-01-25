BitGuild PLAT Market Capitalization Reaches $11,985.00 (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One BitGuild PLAT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, LATOKEN and ABCC. During the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a total market cap of $11,985.00 and approximately $459,345.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.87 or 0.03173559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00203893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00124300 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Token Profile

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat. BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitGuild PLAT Token Trading

BitGuild PLAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

