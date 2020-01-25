BitNewChain (BTN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.88 Million

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One BitNewChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM and Bit-Z. BitNewChain has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $286.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitNewChain has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.06 or 0.00732496 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003971 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001680 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitNewChain Profile

BTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2017. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitNewChain is www.btn.org.

Buying and Selling BitNewChain

BitNewChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitNewChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitNewChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

