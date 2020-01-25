BitRent Hits Market Capitalization of $70,283.00 (RNTB)

BitRent (CURRENCY:RNTB) traded 926.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. BitRent has a market capitalization of $70,283.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of BitRent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitRent has traded up 157.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BitRent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC, Exrates, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitRent Token Profile

BitRent’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. BitRent’s total supply is 941,988,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 841,738,500 tokens. The Reddit community for BitRent is /r/BitRent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitRent is medium.com/@bitrent. The official website for BitRent is bitrent.io. BitRent’s official Twitter account is @bit_rent and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitRent

BitRent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z, YoBit, Exrates and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitRent using one of the exchanges listed above.

