BitTube (TUBE) Price Hits $0.0093 on Top Exchanges

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, BitTube has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. BitTube has a market cap of $2.16 million and $2,553.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, Upbit, Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BitTube

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 231,791,026 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin.

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

