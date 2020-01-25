BitWhite Price Hits $0.0004 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. BitWhite has a market cap of $16,075.00 and approximately $16,278.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitWhite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin. In the last week, BitWhite has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00042424 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000327 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About BitWhite

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitWhite Coin Trading

BitWhite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, BitFlip, Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.