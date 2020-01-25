Blacer Coin Trading 33.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. Blacer Coin has a total market cap of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blacer Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00068442 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000230 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000850 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Blacer Coin Profile

Blacer Coin (BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com.

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

