BlackCoin (BLK) Price Tops $0.0292 on Major Exchanges

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $11,140.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges including Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00022443 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005813 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,736,320 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange, CoinEgg, Bleutrade, Upbit, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Trade By Trade, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

