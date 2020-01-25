Blakecoin (BLC) One Day Volume Hits $6.00

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Blakecoin has a market cap of $12,119.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blakecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. Over the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,351.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.50 or 0.01934524 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.22 or 0.03715763 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00641460 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.28 or 0.00734020 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00100624 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010892 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029889 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00581338 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Blakecoin Coin Profile

Blakecoin (BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 24,155,618 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin. The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

Blakecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

