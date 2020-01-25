BLAST Market Cap Tops $232,622.00 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. BLAST has a total market cap of $232,622.00 and $9.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BLAST has traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar. One BLAST coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

999 (999) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026567 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006169 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000491 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000146 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 558,681,328 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

