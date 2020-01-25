BLAST Price Reaches $0.0004 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Crex24. During the last week, BLAST has traded 35.1% lower against the dollar. BLAST has a total market cap of $233,741.00 and $7.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BLAST

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 558,689,547 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com.

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

