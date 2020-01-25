Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Hits $1.80 on Major Exchanges

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.80 or 0.00021596 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded up 97.9% against the dollar. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $11.67 million and $45,050.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,473,902 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

