Blockpass (PASS) Price Down 30.3% Over Last Week

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $380,137.00 and $6,551.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blockpass has traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockpass token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blockpass alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $263.38 or 0.03136735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00202746 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00124348 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass’ genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blockpass

Blockpass can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.