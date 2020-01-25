BlockStamp (BST) Price Reaches $1.12 on Major Exchanges

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded up 72% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. BlockStamp has a total market capitalization of $29.36 million and approximately $700.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. One BlockStamp coin can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00013425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

999 (999) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00025152 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000622 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006122 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000490 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000148 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001951 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,739,618 coins and its circulating supply is 26,196,652 coins. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TOKOK and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

