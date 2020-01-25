Bloom Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1,353.00 (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 44.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Bloom has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bloom token can now be bought for about $0.0402 or 0.00000482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Bittrex, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Bloom has a market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $1,353.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $258.92 or 0.03103059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00204027 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00124027 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bloom Profile

Bloom was first traded on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, TOPBTC, AirSwap, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

