Blox (CDT) Price Tops $0.0060 on Top Exchanges

Blox (CURRENCY:CDT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Blox token can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Binance, HitBTC and Gate.io. Blox has a market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $154,826.00 worth of Blox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blox has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blox alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $261.80 or 0.03144515 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00202410 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029320 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00123870 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blox Token Profile

Blox launched on March 28th, 2017. Blox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 674,579,184 tokens. The Reddit community for Blox is /r/CoinDash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blox’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blox is blox.io.

Blox Token Trading

Blox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Gate.io, Binance, BigONE, Gatecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.