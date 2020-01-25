Blue Protocol (BLUE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $264,181.00

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Blue Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Blue Protocol has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Blue Protocol has a market cap of $264,181.00 and $72.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $463.91 or 0.05538410 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026537 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00128418 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00019871 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00033644 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Blue Protocol Profile

Blue Protocol (BLUE) is a token. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue. Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Blue Protocol is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku.

Buying and Selling Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, YoBit, TOPBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blue Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

