Bluzelle Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Bluzelle has a market cap of $3.89 million and approximately $317,813.00 worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Bluzelle coin can currently be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $5.60, $24.43 and $18.94.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bluzelle alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $458.46 or 0.05500393 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026509 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00128076 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020106 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00033588 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Bluzelle Profile

BLZ is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,889,970 coins. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

Bluzelle can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $20.33, $13.77, $10.39, $24.43, $51.55, $5.60, $33.94, $32.15, $24.68, $50.98 and $7.50. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bluzelle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bluzelle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.